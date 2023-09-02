Philly Black Wine Festival comes to Cherry Street Pier next weekend

Philly Black Wine Festival comes to Cherry Street Pier. Here's how to get tickets

Tickets are $80 and include four hours of unlimited wine tasting, discounted food and more.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Black Wine Festival is kicking off its inaugural event to bring people together next weekend. It's all in an effort to enjoy the local wine scene, but also support Black winemakers in Philadelphia.

"Highlighting Black wine vendors is super important because they make up less than 1% of the wine industry, so what better way to do that than having some wine tasting while also having some good food, amazing music," said Sonia Blount, the CEO of Kabila Events.

The festival is happening next Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cherry Street Pier.

Tickets are $80 and include four hours of unlimited wine tasting, discounted food, access to live art and lots of live entertainment.

Lead organizer Blount says this is also a great opportunity for people to get to know their local Black winemakers, many of whom have an interesting story to tell and a mission behind their message.

"Yachi Blanc 22 and the whole purpose of her brand is to raise awareness and funds using a portion of the proceeds to go towards individuals and children with mental health challenges and mental disabilities," said Blount.

She also says the Black Wine Fest is the last hooray before summer is officially over. There's a theme called "In the Tropics," so they're encouraging people to wear colors like orange, pink, red and deep greens.

There are several events leading up to Saturday's wine festival. Click here to learn more.