The Philly Cake Lady makes 3-D cakes at 4 Every Occasion Cakes & Cupcakes

4 Every Occasion Cakes and Cupcakes' look amazingly realistic and must be ordered at least 2 weeks in advance.

4 Every Occasion Cakes and Cupcakes' look amazingly realistic and must be ordered at least 2 weeks in advance.

4 Every Occasion Cakes and Cupcakes' look amazingly realistic and must be ordered at least 2 weeks in advance.

4 Every Occasion Cakes and Cupcakes' look amazingly realistic and must be ordered at least 2 weeks in advance.

Anitria Odum started 4 Every Occasion Cakes and Cupcakes 11 years ago after a mid-life career change.

The medical field did not inspire her, so she left to find her passion.

In her years as a wedding planner, she says her brides were always asking for specialty cookies.

When she did not know anyone who made them, she set out to learn on her own.

A serendipitous class at a local craft store was focused on cookies, so even though she wanted to do specialty cakes instead, she took the cookie class anyway.

One frustrating night of homework for class led her to online videos, and one after another, she says over time that is the way she learned to decorate cakes.

Since then, she has become an instructor herself, and has legions of regular customers for all of her baked goods, especially the custom 3-D cakes.

The cakes look amazingly realistic, and need to be ordered at least 2 weeks in advance.

4 Every Occasion Cakes & Cupcakes Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

1821 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111

215-722-2250

custom cakes: by appointment only

shop hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10:00am-2:00pm

pop-ups: follow social media for dates and locations