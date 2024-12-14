Pa. teachers bring 'Lending Library with Love' bookmobile to Malvern

The 'Lending Library with Love' is a traveling bookmobile created by teachers trying to make a difference outside of the classroom.

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A handful of Chester County teachers wanted to get more books in the hands of their students. And their big, four-wheeled idea was the 'Lending Library with Love'.

Today, the traveling bookmobile appeared at the Great Valley Community Organization to lend books and host a Storytime with Santa event.

On their website, locals can find ways to donate books, or even request one.

To learn more, visit the 'Lending Library with Love' website.

