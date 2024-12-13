Philly gardener spends over 30 years growing 'Glenwood Green Acres'

Darlene Marcus carries on her grandfather's gardening tradition in hopes that 'Glenwood Green Acres' will keep growing for generations to come.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Darlene Marcus has spent over 30 years nurturing this block of her neighborhood to become the home for dozens of gardeners that it is today.

The site, known as 'Glenwood Green Acres,' was formerly a whiskey barrel factory. It was reportedly destroyed by fire and ultimately turned into an illegal dumping site.

Neighbors who lived close by, including Marcus' grandfather, helped to turn it into the plot-based garden that it is today.

Glenwood Green Acres is one of the great success stories of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's community greening program, which was first founded in the 1970s.

