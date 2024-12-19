24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Philly Gives: HopeWorks provides training, experience in tech

ByChristie Ileto
Thursday, December 19, 2024 10:44PM
HopeWorks doesn't just train young people in tech, it gives them work experience before they head into the corporate world.

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- HopeWorks doesn't just train young people in tech, it gives them work experience before they head into the corporate world.

For so many people, things like childcare, housing or financial constraints can hold them back.

HopeWorks eliminates that barrier, and now Philly Gives, a community fund dedicated to supporting local nonprofits, is stepping in to help more young people looking for a refresh.

Christie Ileto tells us more about HopeWorks.

For more about Philly Gives, visit phillygives.org.

