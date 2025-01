Philly Gives: Why Not Prosper

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Their mission is to help formerly incarcerated women turn fresh starts into flourishing futures.

Why Not Prosper is a personal mission for Rev. Dr. Michelle Simmons, who knows all too well the struggles of re-entering society.

She says this $50,000 gift from Philly Gives is allows them to unlock more possibilities.

Christie Ileto has their story.

