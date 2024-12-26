Philly kicks off Kwanzaa with decades-old traditions

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Over 40 years ago, what started as a group of passionate people celebrating a relatively new holiday has grown into the 'Kwanzaa Cooperative'.

The organization's chair, Maisha Sullivan Ongoza, has helped to grow the tradition here in Philadelphia over the decades.

She is also the creator of the city's first Kwanzaa kinara, which is displayed at City Hall for the second year.

The festivities continue on Friday, December 27, at the Parkway Central Library. On Saturday, December 28, a day full of educational workshops and community building will take place at Imhotep Institute Charter High School.

For more information, visit the Kwanzaa Cooperative's Facebook page.

