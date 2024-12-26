BreakingHeavy flames rip through several homes in Allentown, Pa.
24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philly kicks off Kwanzaa with decades-old traditions

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, December 26, 2024 11:04PM
Philly kicks off Kwanzaa with decades-old traditions
Maisha Sullivan Ongoza has helped grow the tradition of celebrating Kwanzaa in Philadelphia for over 40 years.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Over 40 years ago, what started as a group of passionate people celebrating a relatively new holiday has grown into the 'Kwanzaa Cooperative'.

The organization's chair, Maisha Sullivan Ongoza, has helped to grow the tradition here in Philadelphia over the decades.

She is also the creator of the city's first Kwanzaa kinara, which is displayed at City Hall for the second year.

The festivities continue on Friday, December 27, at the Parkway Central Library. On Saturday, December 28, a day full of educational workshops and community building will take place at Imhotep Institute Charter High School.

For more information, visit the Kwanzaa Cooperative's Facebook page.

RELATED: Philly police officers spend Christmas Day delivering gifts to kids

For over 20 years, officers in Philadelphia's 14th police district have spent Christmas Day doing more than just protecting and serving.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW