24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philly police officers spend Christmas Day delivering gifts to kids

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Wednesday, December 25, 2024 7:54PM
Philly police officers spend Christmas Day delivering gifts to kids
For over 20 years, officers in Philadelphia's 14th police district have spent Christmas Day doing more than just protecting and serving.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Captain Stuart McCoullum grew up around the 14th police district of Philadelphia and now serves as its commanding officer.

And every year, his team does something special for children on Christmas Day.

It's a tradition that dates back over 20 years in the 14th district. It's made possible by their community relations team, the Police District Advisory Council, and the police chaplains.

Watch the priceless moments unfold in the video above.

RELATED: Pa. man battling breast cancer finds joy being Santa's 'special helper'

Fred Amatucci may be battling breast cancer, but that doesn't stop him from helping Santa Claus come to town in Delaware County.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW