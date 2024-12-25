Philly police officers spend Christmas Day delivering gifts to kids

For over 20 years, officers in Philadelphia's 14th police district have spent Christmas Day doing more than just protecting and serving.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Captain Stuart McCoullum grew up around the 14th police district of Philadelphia and now serves as its commanding officer.

And every year, his team does something special for children on Christmas Day.

It's a tradition that dates back over 20 years in the 14th district. It's made possible by their community relations team, the Police District Advisory Council, and the police chaplains.

