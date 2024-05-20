Retired teacher brings hope to Madagascar with 'Philawell Foundation'

We're Philly Proud of a retired teacher who created the Philawell Foundation to provide clothing, water, and hope to a village in Madagascar.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Karen Cohen had been a teacher for 30 years. But when she suddenly lost her father, she wanted to run away.

The place she chose was South Africa & Madagascar, for her love of animals and nature.

But what she found was a village in need of bare necessities. And thus, her first trip there was not her last.

Cohen created the Philawell Foundation. Through it, she has returned to Africa with items such as shirts, dresses, flip flops, and other essentials. She has also contributed to the creation of two wells to provide clean water.

The Katz JCC, Cohen's former workplace, has contributed to her cause by donating shirts.

Learn more about the Philawell Foundation by visiting their website.

