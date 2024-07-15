Philly Pump track celebrates 10 years of free bicycle fun in Fairmount Park

Philly Pump is a hotspot for cycling enthusiasts and people learning to ride for the first time.

Philly Pump is a hotspot for cycling enthusiasts and people learning to ride for the first time.

Philly Pump is a hotspot for cycling enthusiasts and people learning to ride for the first time.

Philly Pump is a hotspot for cycling enthusiasts and people learning to ride for the first time.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philly Pump track opened 10 years ago, a first-of-its-kind experience in Philadelphia.

It remains a hotspot in the neighborhood for cycling enthusiasts and people learning to ride for the first time.

The course is designed to learn how to ride without pedaling, known as pumping.

Of course, pedaling is allowed as bikers take on three different courses.

The first course is designed for beginners, an intermediate level and a more challenging course designed with BMX jumping in mind.

Philly Pump Track is a free experience with free bikes and helmets available for riders.

Philly Pump Track | Facebook | Instagram

Parkside Ave North, Philadelphia, PA 19131