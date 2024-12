'Philly Specials' and community partners deliver gifts to kids in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Operation Snowball" aims to give every student in the area a holiday gift this December.

And the musical members of the Philadelphia Eagles family are behind the effort.

This is all thanks to the proceeds from the "Philly Special Christmas" albums and several other community partners.

Action News reporter Maggie Kent was in North Philadelphia where the gift giving was underway.