Philly sports radio host going strong after beating cancer for third time

On the airwaves, 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kincade encourages Philly sports fans to support cancer research, which helped save his life three times.

On the airwaves, 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kincade encourages Philly sports fans to support cancer research, which helped save his life three times.

On the airwaves, 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kincade encourages Philly sports fans to support cancer research, which helped save his life three times.

On the airwaves, 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kincade encourages Philly sports fans to support cancer research, which helped save his life three times.

BALA CYNWYD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- You may know John Kincade's voice from his passionate commentary about Philadelphia sports on 97.5 The Fanatic on WPEN FM. There, he co-hosts the Kincade and Salciunas show.

But when he's not discussing the big teams, he's encouraging listeners to support funding cancer research. It could save lives like it saved his own... three times.

Kincade has expressed deep appreciation for the medical team that cared for him, including Henry Schoonyoung at Main Line Health, who performed surgery last May.

This week, Kincade learned he is six months clean with no trace of cancer in his most recent blood test.

Watch the video above to learn more about Kincade's story.

RELATED: The Ahmad Butler Foundation donates laptops to children's hospital patients