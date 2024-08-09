Philly students give back to school community affected by nearby shooting

Students from Fox Chase Farm founded the 'Blaine Buddies initiative' to give back to a school community affected by a nearby shooting in 2023.

Students from Fox Chase Farm founded the 'Blaine Buddies initiative' to give back to a school community affected by a nearby shooting in 2023.

Students from Fox Chase Farm founded the 'Blaine Buddies initiative' to give back to a school community affected by a nearby shooting in 2023.

Students from Fox Chase Farm founded the 'Blaine Buddies initiative' to give back to a school community affected by a nearby shooting in 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students from Fox Chase Farm founded the 'Blaine Buddies initiative' to give back to the James G. Blaine School community, which was affected by a nearby shooting in February 2023.

Their hard work culminated today in a day full of fun featuring a petting zoo, board games, and a school supply drive.

Watch the video above to see them in action.

To learn more about Fox Chase Farm, visit their website.

RELATED: North Philadelphia gardener helps neighbors beautify the whole block