Philly students give back to school community affected by nearby shooting

Matteo Iadonisi Image
By Matteo Iadonisi
Friday, August 9, 2024 10:00PM
Students give back to school community affected by nearby shooting
Students from Fox Chase Farm founded the 'Blaine Buddies initiative' to give back to a school community affected by a nearby shooting in 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students from Fox Chase Farm founded the 'Blaine Buddies initiative' to give back to the James G. Blaine School community, which was affected by a nearby shooting in February 2023.

Their hard work culminated today in a day full of fun featuring a petting zoo, board games, and a school supply drive.

Watch the video above to see them in action.

To learn more about Fox Chase Farm, visit their website.

