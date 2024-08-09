Philly students give back to school community affected by nearby shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students from Fox Chase Farm founded the 'Blaine Buddies initiative' to give back to the James G. Blaine School community, which was affected by a nearby shooting in February 2023.
Their hard work culminated today in a day full of fun featuring a petting zoo, board games, and a school supply drive.
