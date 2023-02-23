4 teens, 1 woman injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Norris Street, near the James G. Blaine School.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the hand. Police said he was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

A 15-year-old male was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A 16-year-old male was shot in the arm. Police said he was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A second 16-year-old male was shot once in the right arm and once in the right thigh, police said. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot twice in the thigh, police said. She was also taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.