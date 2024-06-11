WATCH LIVE

Philly teacher turns classroom into a theater to help students shine

ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 10:00PM
Mr. Corbitt used to be an actor in New York. But his current job as a Philly English teacher hasn't stopped him from incorporating the arts in the classroom.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mr. Corbitt used to be an actor off-Broadway and for video games. But his current job as an English teacher at Freire Charter High School hasn't stopped him from incorporating the arts in the classroom.

He is the artistic director of the Broken Leg Players, an after-school theater group that has been growing over the past near-decade.

Corbitt led the transformation of a classroom into a black-box theater where students not only practice, but put on shows at the end of the school year.

To learn more about Freire Charter School, visit their website.

