RIDLEY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A pickup truck slammed into the side of a building in Ridley Twp., Delaware County.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the Community Services Foundation and BuxMont Academy building along MacDade Boulevard.

The impact was so powerful that the truck smashed through the exterior wall.

Authorities have not yet said if anyone was hurt.

The circumstances of this crash remain under investigation.