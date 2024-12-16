No one injured after planes bump at PHL, American Airlines confirms

The airline says during pushback from the gate, the tail of one American Airlines jet made contact with the tail of a parked plane.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two planes bumped at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday, American Airlines officials confirmed to Action News.

The AA jet, destined for Miami, had 160 passengers and six crew members were onboard at the time of the incident.

No one was on the parked plane.

No one was reportedly hurt.

American says it removed the aircraft from service for further inspection.

