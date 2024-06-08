Police: 3 injured in crash that shut down I-76 westbound in University City

The three occupants of the SUV, who were outside their vehicle, were struck in the accident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stretch of the Schuylkill Expressway was closed for hours due to a multi-vehicle crash that left three injured in University City.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday on I-76 westbound between University Avenue and South Street. The westbound lanes did not re-open until after 11 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash near mile marker 345.5. It was determined that three vehicle were involved in the accident.

Officials say a grey SUV and a Uhaul box truck were involved in a minor crash and stopped in the right lanes of I-76. The occupants of the grey SUV were outside their vehicle, speaking with the driver of the Uhaul when a dump truck, traveling in the right lane struck the rear of the Uhaul.

The three occupants of the SUV, who were outside their vehicle, were struck in the accident. They were all taken to the hospital where one is listed in stable condition and the others are in extremely critical condition, suffering from severe injuries.

This is an on-going investigation with Pennsylvania State Police. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5280.