Police chase ends with fiery crash in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police chase led to a crash and fire on Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Broad and W. Norris streets.

Police say officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

The driver turned onto Broad Street but then crashed after about two blocks.

The suspect was taken into custody. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Officers were using a police K-9 to search the area for a gun.