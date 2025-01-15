Police find vehicle believed to be connected to murder of student-athlete in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators have found a vehicle they believe was involved in the murder of a teen who was shot to death as he was about to go to school on Tuesday.

The development comes as police try to determine if the crime was a targeted attack.

Chopper 6 flew over a city impound lot to get a view of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with front-end damage being held in connection with the crime.

Sources say the vehicle was found in the city's Summerdale section near the intersection of Summerdale and Godfrey on Wednesday morning.

Police believe the Jeep is connected to the shooting of 17-year-old Noah Scurry. He was shot to death behind his family's home in the 5000 block of Rorer Street in Feltonville as he got ready to leave for school with his mother at around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon at the site where the Jeep was found, Action News spotted investigators combing the area. They went down an alleyway and up and down driveways near the area where the car crashed. That site is only about a mile from the scene of the shooting.

Action News Reporter TaRhonda Thomas spoke to Noah's mother. She didn't want to go on camera, but told Thomas that she and her entire family are in mourning.

She says she doesn't know why someone would shoot her son, who officials with the School District of Philadelphia say was a standout student and star athlete at Fels High School.

"I was surprised when I saw the news last night," said Brenda Ortega, who lives near Scurry's home, "and I feel sorry for the family."

The teenage boy who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia was an academically accomplished student-athlete, his school said.

Police are trying to determine if this was a targeted attack. Officers were at the victim's home Wednesday. They spent part of the day going in and out of the row home and talking to family members.

Police say they're actively investigating the case, which neighbors hope is solved soon.

"I hope they do. I hope they do. There's a lot of gun violence here in Philly, we know that," said Ortega.

Police haven't released any information about the suspects. They ask anyone with information to contact them by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).