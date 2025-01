Teen fatally shot in alley behind house in Philadelphia's Feltonville section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after a teen was fatally shot in the city's Feltonville section.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the 5000 block of Rorer Street.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in an alley behind a house.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

There have been no arrests.