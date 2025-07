Police investigate deadly shooting as possible attempted carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia as a possible attempted carjacking.

The incident happened along the three-hundred block of North 63rd Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene they found a 67-year-old man had been shot repeatedly.

The engine of his gray Ford Fusion was still running when investigators arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The search for a gunman continues.