Man in custody after barricading inside home, shooting at police in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been taken into custody after a standoff with police in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section.
Police responded to the 7500 block of Verree Road just before 7 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.
Action News was been told shots were fired at police from inside a property. No injuries have been reported, and no police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.
A barricade situation was declared at 7:09 a.m. and the Philadelphia Police Department's SWAT unit was called to the scene.
Chopper 6 was overhead when police took the 59-year-old man into custody shortly before 9 a.m.