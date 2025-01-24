Man in custody after barricading inside home, shooting at police in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section

No injuries have been reported, and no police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been taken into custody after a standoff with police in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section.

Police responded to the 7500 block of Verree Road just before 7 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

Action News was been told shots were fired at police from inside a property. No injuries have been reported, and no police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

A barricade situation was declared at 7:09 a.m. and the Philadelphia Police Department's SWAT unit was called to the scene.

Chopper 6 was overhead when police took the 59-year-old man into custody shortly before 9 a.m.