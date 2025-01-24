24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Man in custody after barricading inside home, shooting at police in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section

Friday, January 24, 2025 2:19PM
No injuries have been reported, and no police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been taken into custody after a standoff with police in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section.

Police responded to the 7500 block of Verree Road just before 7 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

Action News was been told shots were fired at police from inside a property. No injuries have been reported, and no police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

A barricade situation was declared at 7:09 a.m. and the Philadelphia Police Department's SWAT unit was called to the scene.

Chopper 6 was overhead when police took the 59-year-old man into custody shortly before 9 a.m.

Officers appear to walk man out with police amid barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section
