Police: Man dead after shooting outside North Philadelphia bar

A man is dead following a shooting outside a North Philadelphia bar.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the 3400 block of North 2nd Street.

Police say they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound to the head. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, the initial investigation indicates that a fight started inside a bar and spilled out on to the street. That's when the man was shot.

A security guard was taken to the homicide unit for questioning.

Two guns were recovered, one from the man who was shot and one from the security guard.

There are no arrests or charges at this time.

Police are investigating.