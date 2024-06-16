Police in Margate, New Jersey to ticket parents or guardians of unruly teenagers

MARGATE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A town along the Jersey Shore is enforcing a municipal law that allows officers to ticket the parents or guardians of unruly teenagers.

Behavioral issues began over Memorial Day weekend when in several areas, large crowds caused chaos.

This happened in both Ocean City and Wildwood.

Now, police in Margate City are getting ahead of the issue, officials say.

Tickets will be issued to parents or guardians who knowingly leave their children unsupervised.

The city forbids children under the age of 17 from being in public places between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are with an adult.

Fines range from $100 to $1,000, according to local leaders.