The suspect, and a person in the other car, were taken to the hospital.

Police pursuit ends in crash in North Philadelphia

Police pursuit ends in crash in North Philadelphia

Police pursuit ends in crash in North Philadelphia

Police pursuit ends in crash in North Philadelphia

Police pursuit ends in crash in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police pursuit ended with a suspect's car crashing into another car in North Philadelphia.

It happened at Broad and Allegheny at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect, and a person in the other car, were taken to the hospital.

Action News has reached out to police.

They are not saying what sparked the pursuit.