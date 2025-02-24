Surveillance footage shows suspect wanted for arson at Southwest Philadelphia horse stable

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Monday, February 24, 2025 5:05PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police have released new surveillance footage today showing a suspect wanted in the arson at a pop-up horse stable in Southwest Philadelphia last week.

It happened on the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue early Thursday morning.

The video shows the suspect leaving the scene as the flames spread.

Two horses were killed, and several others severely burned.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

