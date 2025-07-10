The 4 others charged are Dorreon Miller, Marcus Culclasure, Joseph Lancella and Shirron Jones-Allen

Police searching for suspect after 5 charged in connection to Coatesville deadly stabbing

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Five people are being charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in Coatesville last month.

Four of the suspects are behind bars, however, police say they are searching for 19-year-old Hyovannie Gonzalez-Declet in Chester County.

The four others charged are 20-year-old Dorreon Miller, 21-year-old Marcus Culclasure, 19-year-old Joseph Lancella and 17-year-old Shirron Jones-Allen.

Investigators say surveillance footage showed the suspects following the victim, identified as 19-year-old Alex Camacho, to a residence on Virginia Avenue on June 29.

Lancella is allegedly seen pulling out a large knife from his waistband as the rest of the group held Camacho down, beating and stabbing him to death, according to officials.

Camacho was taken to Paoli Hospital where he died from his wounds.

All five are facing first-degree murder, as well as other related offenses.

Officials say Jones-Allen is being charged as an adult.

"Hyovannie Gonzalez-Declet should do the right thing and turn himself in to police. We know he has ties to other states, and we will work with law enforcement in the region to bring him to justice," said Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe.

Police say they are searching for 19-year-old Hyovannie Gonzalez-Declet in Chester County in connection with a deadly stabbing in Coatsville last month.

They are all being held without bail and preliminary hearings will be scheduled at a later date.

There was no word on a motive for this stabbing.

Anyone with information on this case or Gonzalez-Declet's whereabouts is asked to call the Coatesville Police Department at 610-384-2300 or Chester County detectives at 610-344-6866.

