Man found dead in roadway was not a hit-and-run victim, New Castle County police say

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Police say a man found dead in a New Castle, Delaware roadway early Thursday morning was not the victim of a hit-and-run after all.
Officers were called to the unit block of Reads Way around 4 a.m. for a report of a person lying the road.
The victim, a 54-year-old man, was initially believed to have been hit by a vehicle which fled the scene.
However, police say further investigation and an autopsy showed the victim had no injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle or being assaulted.
It's not known how the man died.
An investigation into the cause of the man's death continues.