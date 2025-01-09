Man found dead in roadway was not a hit-and-run victim, New Castle County police say

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Police say a man found dead in a New Castle, Delaware roadway early Thursday morning was not the victim of a hit-and-run after all.

Officers were called to the unit block of Reads Way around 4 a.m. for a report of a person lying the road.

The victim, a 54-year-old man, was initially believed to have been hit by a vehicle which fled the scene.

However, police say further investigation and an autopsy showed the victim had no injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle or being assaulted.

It's not known how the man died.

An investigation into the cause of the man's death continues.

