Power usage surges this summer as second heat wave hits Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- July is typically when power usage hits its peak in the region and puts a strain on the energy grid as customers try to stay cool.

Officials with PECO said they are working to keep the power on.

"We do have crews on standby," said Greg Smore, a spokesperson for PECO.

PJM Interconnection, which is based in Audubon, coordinates energy movement on the grid for our region. Officials said usage is not in record territory at this point.

The highest usage so far this summer was on June 21. PJM served 148,000 megawatts.

For perspective, the highest usage recorded was in the summer of 2006 at 165,563 megawatts.

While utilities are keeping up with demand, some customers are having a hard time keeping up with higher bills.

"My electric bill is $2,500. I don't even know how it got there," said Joseph Davis, who went to PECO offices on Wednesday to get help.

Davis received a shut-off notice for unpaid bills. He is concerned about what he is going to do in the extreme heat.

"I have two air conditioners. But I have to have them on because of my health condition," said Davis.

PECO does have programs available if customers need help paying their bills.