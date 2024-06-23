Pride Month celebrated at art gallery in Chestnut Hill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People celebrated Pride Month during a party at an art gallery in Chestnut Hill on Saturday evening.

Visitors followed a chalk rainbow on the sidewalk before stepping inside the NoName Gallery on Germantown Avenue.

Inside there was music and food, along with colorful and creative artwork on the walls.

The gallery owner says visitors got to reflect on, and buy artwork, from four local artists.

"Life is about having fun and life is about feeling good, and that's what I want people to experience here," said Joanne Lee, owner of the NoName Gallery.

The Chestnut Hill Community Association and Chestnut Hill Business District co-sponsored the event.