Protesters burn flags, scuffle with police near Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a heavy police presence in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday night as a protest was held outside City Hall.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at JFK Boulevard and N. Broad Street shortly after 8 p.m.

Several of the protesters were waving Palestinian flags while burning other flags - one of which appeared to be an American flag.

The flaming debris was then left on the street for several minutes.

As the flames were stomped out, police formed a perimeter and started to move the protesters off the street.

There was a brief scuffle, and at least two people could be seen being taken into custody.

The crowd began to disperse a few moments later.