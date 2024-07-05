Protesters burn flags, scuffle with police near Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a heavy police presence in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday night as a protest was held outside City Hall.
Chopper 6 was over the scene at JFK Boulevard and N. Broad Street shortly after 8 p.m.
Several of the protesters were waving Palestinian flags while burning other flags - one of which appeared to be an American flag.
The flaming debris was then left on the street for several minutes.
As the flames were stomped out, police formed a perimeter and started to move the protesters off the street.
There was a brief scuffle, and at least two people could be seen being taken into custody.
The crowd began to disperse a few moments later.