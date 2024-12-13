Protesters jam traffic in Center City after council votes to move Sixers arena forward

Protesters got behind the wheel and took to the streets of Center City on Thursday evening, hours after Philadelphia City Council voted to move the 76 Place project forward.

Protesters got behind the wheel and took to the streets of Center City on Thursday evening, hours after Philadelphia City Council voted to move the 76 Place project forward.

Protesters got behind the wheel and took to the streets of Center City on Thursday evening, hours after Philadelphia City Council voted to move the 76 Place project forward.

Protesters got behind the wheel and took to the streets of Center City on Thursday evening, hours after Philadelphia City Council voted to move the 76 Place project forward.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Protesters got behind the wheel and took to the streets of Center City on Thursday evening, hours after Philadelphia City Council voted to move the 76 Place project forward.

Protesters formed a caravan of roughly 100 cars on Market Street during the evening rush.

Their goal was to show what traffic could look like on game nights if the new arena for the 76ers is built.

"A small preview of what's to come for Center City and for Philadelphians at large who need to travel through this area, whether it's for work, whether it's for shopping, whether it's to get to the ER right down the street," said Mohan Seshadri of No Arena Coalition.

The protesters showed what backups could look like on Market Street and over by City Hall if the arena is built where the Fashion District currently stands.

"We are absolutely in support of job creation in Philadelphia, but I think we can agree this area is not the best place for an 18,000 seat arena. There are so many better places to build it and deliver those jobs," Seshadri said.

RELATED: Philadelphia City Council advances bills on 76ers arena; final vote could be held next week

A new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers could be approved as soon as next week after a series of bills were advanced in City Council on Thursday.

In the two years since the Sixers first proposed the arena in Center City, team leadership has presented plans to manage traffic, public transportation and parking.

Their proposals weigh heavily on a large portion of fans taking SEPTA, but those who oppose the arena say they don't see that happening.

"This is a bad deal of the city of Philadelphia," said Anlin Wang.

A series of bills were approved by a council committee on Thursday morning, and then a first reading of the bills passed the full council a few hours later.

Legislation for the proposed arena is on the brink of becoming reality with a final vote expected during a special session on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Opponents say they won't let up before the vote.

"There's still time for people to call their council members, their decision-makers, and ask them to reverse what's going to be a big disaster for the city," said Anlin Wang.

A few months ago, third-party consultants suggested the use of dedicated lanes for ride-sharing that will not block traffic, as well as traffic enforcement officers to help move things along during peak hours.

We do know that the Sixers continue to work with the city on a traffic plan.

