Philadelphia city pools open just in time for region's 1st heat wave of 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region is gearing up for a hot week, so what better way to spend it than at a pool!

The city plans to open its pools, just in time to help people beat the upcoming heatwave.

Philadelphia city pools opening Monday:

Chew Pool - 1800 Washington Ave.

Hunting Park Pool - 900 Hunting Park Ave.

Scanlon Pool - 1099 E. Tioga St.

City officials will kick off the 2024 summer pool season on Monday with a ceremonial "first jump" at the pool in Chew Playground, located along the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.

Several other pools across the city will open throughout the rest of the week.

You can see a full list of when each city pool is opening at phila.gov.

Local leaders say they are also still searching for more lifeguards this year.

Anyone interested in being a lifeguard can sign up online to get certified.