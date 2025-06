Quadruple shooting leaves at least 1 dead in Trenton, NJ

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A quadruple shooting left at least one person dead in Trenton, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Passiac Street.

Police say three men and a woman were shot.

One of the victims died from their injuries, Action News has learned. There's no immediate word on the conditions of the others.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.