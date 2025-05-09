Rare look inside KC-46 ahead of The Power of the Pines Air Show

The Power in the Pines Airshow is back with more thrilling aerial performers, including the renowned Thunderbirds.

The Power in the Pines Airshow is back with more thrilling aerial performers, including the renowned Thunderbirds.

The Power in the Pines Airshow is back with more thrilling aerial performers, including the renowned Thunderbirds.

The Power in the Pines Airshow is back with more thrilling aerial performers, including the renowned Thunderbirds.

NEW HANOVER, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey will finally see planes darting into the sky and speeding across a crowd of spectators watching from the ground.

The Power in the Pines Air Show is back with more thrilling aerial performers, including the renowned Thunderbirds.

"Here we are sitting in the cockpit of the KC-46. This is where I work," said Lt. Colonel Matt Mattson.

Action News was given a rare view from inside the KC-46 Pegasus. It's a massive, military refueling plane, stationed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Air Force Base.

"We move airplanes around the world by refilling them midair so they don't have to land and they can keep going," said Lt. Colonel Mattson.

Lt. Colonel Matt Mattson has been flying this plane for years. The Air Force pilot has mastered its many intricacies, including the sometimes-unusual sleeping arrangements.

"This is the bunk area. We get three bunks where we can crew rest," said Mattson.

He's excited to show it off at this year's Power in the Pines, Open House and Air Show on May 17 and 18 in South Jersey.

"We're going to see aircraft stationed at this base, specifically KC-46 and a C-17 doing an air refueling demo where they are 50 feet apart flying by," said Lt. Colonel Mattson.

More than 100,000 people a day are expected to attend the air show.