Rash of burglaries in West Philadelphia could be the work of same two suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least nine burglaries over the last eight months could be the work of the same two men, according to Philadelphia police.

On Monday, police released surveillance video from several of the burglaries, which show the two suspects prying open doors, breaking through ceilings and breaking open ATMs.

Nearly all of the burglaries happened within blocks of each other in West Philadelphia.

The first break-in was reported on November 7, 2024, at Pine Street Mini Market on the 5400 block of Pine Street. The suspects broke in through a rear wall and stole money from the ATM and video lottery machines.

On December 19, police believe the same two men pried open the doors of the EZ Laundry on the 5800 block of Market Street, going after the ATM.

On January 31, the men hit the Low Price Superstore on the 5200 block of Market Street. Police said the suspects broke in through the roof, disabled the surveillance system, cut open the ATM vertically, and got away with thousands of dollars.

The duo broke through the exterior wall of Extra Storage Space on Sansom Street. Police said the suspects cut the power and got away with cash and tools.

Three days later, Jessie's Place on 54th Street was the target. The suspects pried open the door, disabled the security system and got away with cash and liquor.

On April 22, the two targeted Philly Laundry on the 5100 block of Walnut Street. The rear door was cut in half, and the ceiling was damaged when the two disabled the alarm system. In this incident, and two others, police said the pair poured bleach on the ATM to try to cover their tracks.

The most recent burglary was on May 17. Surveillance video shows a man breaking through the ceiling of Beauty Point on Lancaster Avenue. The two were able to once again disable the surveillance system, and steal thousands from the ATM.

Three weeks earlier, the men targeted Bleu B Soul a few doors down and got away with a shopping cart full of merchandise and cash from the ATM. The owners said they were out thousands of dollars because of the damage done during the crime.

In several burglaries, the suspects seemed to be wearing bright safety vests. In one, a suspect even wore a hard hat.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 215.686.TIPS (8477).