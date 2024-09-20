'Recovery Softball Tournament' takes big swing at addiction in Camden County

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Today was the 8th annual Recovery Softball Tournament to raise awareness for those battling a substance use disorder.

It is the proud project of the Camden County Board of Commissioners' Addiction Awareness Task Force. It had its humble beginnings in 2013 and inaugural event in 2016.

10 teams composed of roughly 200 people played at Valleybrook Fields to break the stigma surrounding substance abuse.

Participant John Lance had his own journey of recovery and now helps people find recovery as Director Of Substance Abuse Counseling for Sobriety Solutions New Jersey.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit the Addiction Awareness Task Force website.

