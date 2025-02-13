King of Prussia Regal movie theater to show free livestream of Eagles parade

If you can't make it to Center City for the celebration, how about watching it on the big screen.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- If you can't make it to Center City Philadelphia for the Super Bowl celebration on Friday, how about watching it on the big screen?

The Regal King of Prussia movie theatre will live stream the Eagles Championship Parade.

Doors open at 9 a.m. on Friday, with the show starting at 11 a.m.

ALSO SEE: Everything you need to know about 2025 Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia

The event is free but the seats will be first come, first served.

The theater's concession stand and bar will also open.

