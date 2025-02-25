Repair work begins to fix sinkhole issues on Route 202 in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Work is now underway in King of Prussia to resolve a recurring sinkhole issue, and the repairs will mean months of closures.

PennDOT just began a $22.4 million project to provide relief from a series of sinkholes that have shut down portions of Route 202.

As the work progresses, PennDOT says the northbound lanes of 202 will be closed around the clock between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard through early June.

Construction on the southbound side will begin once that wraps up.

Drivers will be detoured around the work.

