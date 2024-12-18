Sinkhole opens up near Walgreens store in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- There are some closures around a Walgreens store in King of Prussia, Montgomery County after a sinkhole opened up on Wednesday.

The sinkhole is forming at the rear of the store located at 119 E. Dekalb Pike (Route 202).

Upper Merion Twp. police said the following areas are currently closed:

-Entrance off of S. Henderson Rd to the rear of Walgreens

-Right side of Walgreens near the drive-thru entrance to the rear of Walgreens adjacent to the Subway

Police are asking the public to avoid those areas until further notice.

This portion of King of Prussia has long been plagued by sinkholes, including issues in the area of this Walgreens store last year.

So far this year, sinkholes forced the closures of part of the Chester Valley Trail in July and part of Route 202 back in April.

