Repairs to begin on Cottman Avenue after deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT will start repairs on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday where a deadly medical jet crash left an 8-foot crater in the ground.
Crews will close the right lane along westbound Route 73, between Roosevelt Boulevard and Bustleton Avenue, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
PennDOT expects to complete the work by Friday, so commuters should anticipate delays throughout the work week.
The medical jet crash last month killed seven people and injured more than two dozen others.
