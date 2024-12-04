Residents displaced after fire at Bensalem, Pa. apartment complex

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire that displaced some residents of a Bucks County apartment complex is under investigation.

Crews responded to the Primavera Square Apartments in Bensalem around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. When crews got on the scene, they saw heavy fire coming from a ground-floor apartment.

According to officials, the fire was under control within 15 minutes and contained to one building.

People who live in that building say 11 units are impacted. The people who live in those units are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Officials say everyone made it out OK, but three people reported minor injuries on the scene. A woman who lives in the impacted building told Action News those three people were treated for smoke inhalation.

"I'm thankful. I'm very thankful, and I'm thankful everyone got out ok," Adrienne Duncan, of Bensalem, said.

