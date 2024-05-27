Residents of Glassboro, NJ fill the streets to honor service members on Memorial Day

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- From marching bands to a flyover from the Air Force, residents of Glassboro were given a spectacular parade this morning.

All of this was to honor service members who lost their lives for the holiday today.

It was one of over 100 Memorial Day Parades for the borough over the years.

"Glassboro has a strong, tight commitment to our veterans and the fallen heroes...The whole parade just means so much to me. Just being out and about with the residents of Glassboro is everything," said Mayor of Glassboro Borough, John E. Wallace III.

