Restored theater celebrates 100 years in Montgomery County

Ed Buchinski purchased and restored this historic movie theater, allowing new audiences to experience a century-old charm.

Restored theater celebrates 100 years in Montgomery County Ed Buchinski purchased and restored this historic movie theater, allowing new audiences to experience a century-old charm.

Restored theater celebrates 100 years in Montgomery County Ed Buchinski purchased and restored this historic movie theater, allowing new audiences to experience a century-old charm.

Restored theater celebrates 100 years in Montgomery County Ed Buchinski purchased and restored this historic movie theater, allowing new audiences to experience a century-old charm.

EAST GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Movie theaters look a lot different than they did 100 years ago. But The Grand Theater in Montgomery County still has a century-old charm.

Ed Buchinski purchased and restored the historic movie theater in 2004, allowing new audiences to experience a century-old charm.

The Grand mostly shows new movie releases. On occasion, they implement the organ into pre-show entertainment. A few times per year, they even utilize it to accompany silent films.

Watch the video above and visit their website to catch a glimpse of what The Grand has to offer.

NEARBY: Discover the lives of early German settlers at Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center