Teen arrested for alleged role in brazen Bucks County carjacking at shopping center

Teen arrested for alleged role in brazen Bucks County carjacking at shopping center

Teen arrested for alleged role in brazen Bucks County carjacking at shopping center

Teen arrested for alleged role in brazen Bucks County carjacking at shopping center

Teen arrested for alleged role in brazen Bucks County carjacking at shopping center

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County arrested a teenager for his alleged role in a brazen carjacking last week.

Investigators say Reynaldo Almanzar Rodriguez from Philadelphia walked into the County Line Shopping Center in Warminster on May 28.

Rodriguez, 18, was with another man who displayed a gun and demanded keys to a vehicle, according to authorities.

The teen allegedly took off in one car while police say his accomplice took off in the stolen vehicle.

Upper Southampton police say they spotted both vehicles and followed them.

Rodriguez then crashed while trying to get away, according to police. He was arrested shortly after.

Police are still searching for the second carjacker in this incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Warminster police at 215-672-1000.