Rice's Country Market is Bucks County's oldest and largest flea market

The market opened in 1860 as a lifestyle livestock auction starting with neighbors bringing items to sell.

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The market opened in 1860 as a lifestyle livestock auction starting with neighbors bringing items to sell.

The Market now has more than 400 vendors across 30 acres.

Robert Blanch and his wife have maintained the market, making it a Bucks County staple.

You'll find everything from produce, antiques, candles and more.

There are unique vendors like Designs by Karen, That Day Co., and Halloween Ever More when you visit.

Ashes Flower Farm is available to stop by this fall season for pumpkins and mums.

For a bite to eat, be sure to step inside the barn for various food options.

The market is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays and a beautiful area to spend an afternoon.

Roce's Market| Instagram| Facebook

6326 Greenhill Rd, New Hope, PA 18938

