Rising cost of food along Jersey shore shocks some vacationers ahead of July 4

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Many will be heading to the Jersey shore this week to start their summer vacations, and while it might seem like an escape from reality, it will not help you escape rising food costs.

Prices are high all over the Philadelphia area, but more people are down the shore for the July 4 holiday weekend.

Some eatery employees said they've had to increase the prices on their menu because they're getting charged more from their suppliers.

"It's not my fault -- we buy high, we sell high," said Ike Shaaid, the chef at Litterer's Food Court.

Shaaid said the increased prices have led to fewer diners.

"People are a little tight on their pocket, they are concerned about the prices. Look today, beautiful day, but not that many customers," said Shaaid.

People said they've also noticed the pinch in their pocket buying food to go on the Ocean City boardwalk.

"It has definitely gotten way more expensive than it used to be. We've been coming down here for a few years now and it just, makes it kind of hard to come down here because prices are so crazy," said Trevor Pierce from Bryn Mawr.

If you think you'll save money by buying groceries, you may find out that's not the case.

"Very, very expensive," said Mary Walsh from Ocean City.

Walsh said she's shocked at the sticker prices at her local grocery store as she's getting ready to host a 4th of July party.

"You go in, one bag is $100," said Walsh.

Our 6abc data journalism team found most of the holiday foods have increased in price since last summer, with the largest rises among meat products.

The owner of Yianni's Cafe says he's trying to help keep his dining costs low.

"We don't charge credit card fees, 3% to 4% is usually a charge," said Yianni Siganos, owner of Yianni's Cafe.

He adds being a year-round business also helps stabilize costs.

"We stay open year-round, and that's why we're busy in the winter time too," said Siganos.