Rita's Italian Ice introduces new summer flavor inspired by NERDS candy

NERDS Grape flavored Ice will be available for a limited time.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rita's is introducing a new frozen treat just in time for this latest heat wave.

NERDS Grape flavored Ice will be available for a limited time, starting Monday, July 8th.

If you're looking to add some crunch , double down and top it off with BABY NERDS candy or mix it all up for a refreshing Gelati Blender.

Customers with the Rita's app can get a free sample.

The offer is also available to any new app users who sign up through July 21st.