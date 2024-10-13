Uber driver suffers medical emergency, leading to crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Authorities say the driver experienced a medical emergency, and crashed into a tree.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Uber driver is in the hospital after falling ill behind the wheel, leading to a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.
It happened on the Roosevelt Boulevard at Devereaux Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
Three passengers suffered minor injuries.
The driver was taken to Nazareth Hospital in critical condition.